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The live Marvell xStock price today is 215.2 USD.MRVLX market cap is 4,146,442 USD. Track real-time MRVLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Marvell xStock price today is 215.2 USD.MRVLX market cap is 4,146,442 USD. Track real-time MRVLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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MRVLX Price Info

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Marvell xStock Logo

Marvell xStock Price (MRVLX)

Unlisted

1 MRVLX to USD Live Price:

$214.54
$214.54$214.54
-0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:55:14 (UTC+8)

Marvell xStock Price Today

The live Marvell xStock (MRVLX) price today is $ 215.2, with a 8.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRVLX to USD conversion rate is $ 215.2 per MRVLX.

Marvell xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,146,442, with a circulating supply of 19.27K MRVLX. During the last 24 hours, MRVLX traded between $ 215.08 (low) and $ 236.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 346.24, while the all-time low was $ 70.79.

In short-term performance, MRVLX moved -- in the last hour and +2.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.16K.

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Market Information

$ 4.15M
$ 4.15M$ 4.15M

$ 19.16K
$ 19.16K$ 19.16K

$ 212.32M
$ 212.32M$ 212.32M

19.27K
19.27K 19.27K

986,614.9760013529
986,614.9760013529 986,614.9760013529

The current Market Cap of Marvell xStock is $ 4.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.16K. The circulating supply of MRVLX is 19.27K, with a total supply of 986614.9760013529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.32M.

Marvell xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 215.08
$ 215.08$ 215.08
24H Low
$ 236.05
$ 236.05$ 236.05
24H High

$ 215.08
$ 215.08$ 215.08

$ 236.05
$ 236.05$ 236.05

$ 346.24
$ 346.24$ 346.24

$ 70.79
$ 70.79$ 70.79

--

-8.82%

+2.72%

+2.72%

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Marvell xStock to USD was $ -20.838598626529176.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marvell xStock to USD was $ +27.9767101600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marvell xStock to USD was $ -69.1370672800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marvell xStock to USD was $ -0.00460161693313.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -20.838598626529176-8.82%
30 Days$ +27.9767101600+13.00%
60 Days$ -69.1370672800-32.12%
90 Days$ -0.00460161693313-0.00%

Price Prediction for Marvell xStock

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MRVLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Marvell xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Marvell xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MRVLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Marvell xStock Price Prediction.

What is Marvell xStock (MRVLX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Marvell xStock

What is the current price of Marvell xStock?

Marvell xStock is priced at £158.600486979600000, shifting -8.82% today.

How fast is the MRVLX community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Marvell xStock's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is MRVLX's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does MRVLX compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £255.1758020995200000 and ATL is £52.1716007122950000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 19267.55541554739 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marvell xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:55:14 (UTC+8)

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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