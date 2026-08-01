Marvell xStock Price Today

The live Marvell xStock (MRVLX) price today is $ 215.2, with a 8.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current MRVLX to USD conversion rate is $ 215.2 per MRVLX.

Marvell xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,146,442, with a circulating supply of 19.27K MRVLX. During the last 24 hours, MRVLX traded between $ 215.08 (low) and $ 236.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 346.24, while the all-time low was $ 70.79.

In short-term performance, MRVLX moved -- in the last hour and +2.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.16K.

Marvell xStock (MRVLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.15M$ 4.15M $ 4.15M Volume (24H) $ 19.16K$ 19.16K $ 19.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 212.32M$ 212.32M $ 212.32M Circulation Supply 19.27K 19.27K 19.27K Total Supply 986,614.9760013529 986,614.9760013529 986,614.9760013529

The current Market Cap of Marvell xStock is $ 4.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.16K. The circulating supply of MRVLX is 19.27K, with a total supply of 986614.9760013529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.32M.