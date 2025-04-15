Marv Price (MARV)
The live price of Marv (MARV) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.80K USD. MARV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marv Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Marv price change within the day is -12.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
During today, the price change of Marv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marv to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-43.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Marv: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-12.38%
-11.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marv is an anthropomorphic frog who seeks to become the ideal digital frog. As a variation of Pepe the Frog, Marv stands out with his unique personality and origin. Slightly shy yet fond of dressing up in various outfits, Marv was born on the Finnish board Ylilauta. MARV appeals to the cryptocurrency community with its no-tax policy and transparent acknowledgment of its lack of utility, maintaining the essence of a pure and simple memecoin.
