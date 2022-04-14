Marutaro (MARU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marutaro (MARU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marutaro (MARU) Information Marutaro is one of the most beloved and famous Shiba Inu dogs on the internet, known for his cheerful demeanor, photogenic appearance, and massive social media presence. He hails from Japan and gained fame primarily through Twitter and Instagram, where his owner regularly shares adorable photos and videos of him in various settings and costumes. With millions of followers, Marutaro has become a symbol of the Shiba Inu breed’s charm and the internet’s fascination with wholesome, meme-worthy animal content. Official Website: https://marueth.xyz/ Buy MARU Now!

Marutaro (MARU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marutaro (MARU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 197.01K $ 197.01K $ 197.01K Total Supply: $ 420.69M $ 420.69M $ 420.69M Circulating Supply: $ 420.69M $ 420.69M $ 420.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 197.01K $ 197.01K $ 197.01K All-Time High: $ 0.00334656 $ 0.00334656 $ 0.00334656 All-Time Low: $ 0.00045807 $ 0.00045807 $ 0.00045807 Current Price: $ 0.0004662 $ 0.0004662 $ 0.0004662 Learn more about Marutaro (MARU) price

Marutaro (MARU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marutaro (MARU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARU's tokenomics, explore MARU token's live price!

