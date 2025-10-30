MarsMi (MARSMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.093003 24H High $ 0.102556 All Time High $ 0.187525 Lowest Price $ 0.093003 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) -7.08% Price Change (7D) -7.13%

MarsMi (MARSMI) real-time price is $0.093213. Over the past 24 hours, MARSMI traded between a low of $ 0.093003 and a high of $ 0.102556, showing active market volatility. MARSMI's all-time high price is $ 0.187525, while its all-time low price is $ 0.093003.

In terms of short-term performance, MARSMI has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, -7.08% over 24 hours, and -7.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MarsMi (MARSMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.18M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.18M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,992.295692

The current Market Cap of MarsMi is $ 93.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARSMI is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999992.295692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.18M.