Mars Ecosystem is a new decentralized stablecoin paradigm, it integrates the creation and use of stablecoin into the same system. Mars Ecosystem consists of three parts: Mars Treasury, Mars Stablecoin and Mars DeFi protocols, which together form a positive feedback loop. Mars stablecoin is price-stable, capital-efficient, scalable and decentralized. The goal of Mars Ecosystem is to build the central bank and reserve currency of the DeFi world.
Mars Ecosystem has the following unique innovations: -Treasury assets classification mechanism -Mintage control mechanism -Anti-"bank run" mechanism -The integration of DeFi protocols and stablecoin into the same system
Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Ecosystem (XMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XMS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XMS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.