Mars Ecosystem Price (XMS)
The live price of Mars Ecosystem (XMS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 197.29K USD. XMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mars Ecosystem Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mars Ecosystem price change within the day is +1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 666.52M USD
During today, the price change of Mars Ecosystem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mars Ecosystem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mars Ecosystem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mars Ecosystem to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+17.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mars Ecosystem: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+1.37%
+6.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mars Ecosystem is a new decentralized stablecoin paradigm, it integrates the creation and use of stablecoin into the same system. Mars Ecosystem consists of three parts: Mars Treasury, Mars Stablecoin and Mars DeFi protocols, which together form a positive feedback loop. Mars stablecoin is price-stable, capital-efficient, scalable and decentralized. The goal of Mars Ecosystem is to build the central bank and reserve currency of the DeFi world. Mars Ecosystem has the following unique innovations: -Treasury assets classification mechanism -Mintage control mechanism -Anti-"bank run" mechanism -The integration of DeFi protocols and stablecoin into the same system
