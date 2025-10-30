Mars (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00004539$ 0.00004539 $ 0.00004539 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.81% Price Change (1D) -5.46% Price Change (7D) -7.12% Price Change (7D) -7.12%

Mars (MARS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.00004539, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, -5.46% over 24 hours, and -7.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars (MARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.66K$ 239.66K $ 239.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 239.66K$ 239.66K $ 239.66K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

