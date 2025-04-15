Marnotaur Price (TAUR)
The live price of Marnotaur (TAUR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TAUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marnotaur Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.33K USD
- Marnotaur price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TAUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAUR price information.
During today, the price change of Marnotaur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marnotaur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marnotaur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marnotaur to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Marnotaur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.16%
-6.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marnotaur is a liquidity protocol that allows traders, liquidity providers, farmers and liquidity keepers to multiply their gains on the DeFi market. The protocol is compatible with different blockchains and other protocols and provides access to a list of allowed pools on the most popular decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, SushiSwap, 1inch). The Marnotaur platform is created for everyone and this is one of their main advantages. People with large capital who do not want to take great risks can become one of their liquidity providers. Conversely, users who enter the market with low capital can exit with a solid profit. The Marnotaur team is building a user-friendly platform with pretty unique features inside - gas & capital efficiency, distribution of liquidation fees, permissionless pools and of course, there is under-collateralized marginal trading. Marnotaur also offers its users up to 10x leverage, acting not just as an instrument for opening short and long positions but as a loan for farming as well.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TAUR to VND
₫--
|1 TAUR to AUD
A$--
|1 TAUR to GBP
￡--
|1 TAUR to EUR
€--
|1 TAUR to USD
$--
|1 TAUR to MYR
RM--
|1 TAUR to TRY
₺--
|1 TAUR to JPY
¥--
|1 TAUR to RUB
₽--
|1 TAUR to INR
₹--
|1 TAUR to IDR
Rp--
|1 TAUR to KRW
₩--
|1 TAUR to PHP
₱--
|1 TAUR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TAUR to BRL
R$--
|1 TAUR to CAD
C$--
|1 TAUR to BDT
৳--
|1 TAUR to NGN
₦--
|1 TAUR to UAH
₴--
|1 TAUR to VES
Bs--
|1 TAUR to PKR
Rs--
|1 TAUR to KZT
₸--
|1 TAUR to THB
฿--
|1 TAUR to TWD
NT$--
|1 TAUR to AED
د.إ--
|1 TAUR to CHF
Fr--
|1 TAUR to HKD
HK$--
|1 TAUR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TAUR to MXN
$--