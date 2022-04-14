MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) Tokenomics
The MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F), designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets that meet the fundamental criteria of daily average fees and daily average users. The fundamental data is provided by Token Terminal. The index is weighted based on fundamental factors.
Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. MVTT10F is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
Understanding the tokenomics of MarketVector Token Terminal Fundamental Index (MVTT10F) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MVTT10F tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MVTT10F tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.