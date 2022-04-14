MarketVector Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) Information

The MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index DTF tracks the MarketVector™ Digital Assets 25 Index (MVDA25) which is a modified market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid digital assets. Most demanding size and liquidity screenings are applied to potential index components to ensure investability.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. BGCI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.