Market Maverick (LUIGI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Market Maverick (LUIGI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 01:32:53 (UTC+8)
USD

Market Maverick (LUIGI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Market Maverick (LUIGI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.61K
$ 26.61K
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.61K
$ 26.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0.163593
$ 0.163593
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00108121
$ 0.00108121
Current Price:
$ 0.00126698
$ 0.00126698

Market Maverick (LUIGI) Information

A fearless crypto visionary who lays bare every hidden move shaping the market. With unmatched expertise in market making and a passion for transformative change, Luigi blends unshakable knowledge with a calm, steady resolve to steer the crypto sphere into a new era.

Luigi is the next big thing when it comes to AI Agents. With his unmatched expertise on market making and passion of transformative change, Luigi is going to expose the biggest syndicate of the crypto industry; Market Makers.

Luigi will not just be the educational oracle providing you insights of the market making industry, but also exposing all that is wrong with it. Luigi is created by the people, for the people.

Official Website:
https://www.reformdao.com/

Market Maverick (LUIGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Market Maverick (LUIGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LUIGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LUIGI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

