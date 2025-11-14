Market Cap (MCAP) Tokenomics
Market Cap (MCAP) Information
Market Cap is a digital project centered around the creation and distribution of market-themed virtual collectibles, with its primary symbol being a blue cap featuring the letter "M." The project is built on the idea of representing, in a symbolic and playful way, the culture and language of the crypto and financial ecosystem through simple yet meaningful digital objects. Rather than promising returns or offering complex financial products, Market Cap focuses on a conceptual approach: delivering a digital piece that visually represents the idea of a "market cap" — a term commonly used in financial analysis and cryptocurrency trading.
Market Cap is not an investment platform, DeFi protocol, or a token with advanced technical utility. Its focus is purely symbolic and cultural. The digital cap acts as a form of expression within crypto communities, where terms like “market cap,” “capitulation,” or “putting on the cap” are part of the everyday jargon. In this way, the project positions itself as a visual icon within the collective imagination of the blockchain world, with a clear and recognizable identity that can be reused as an NFT, PFP (profile picture), or accessory in metaverse platforms depending on future integrations.
Market Cap (MCAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Market Cap (MCAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
