Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 38.81 $ 38.81 $ 38.81 24H Low $ 41.89 $ 41.89 $ 41.89 24H High 24H Low $ 38.81$ 38.81 $ 38.81 24H High $ 41.89$ 41.89 $ 41.89 All Time High $ 910.54$ 910.54 $ 910.54 Lowest Price $ 32.47$ 32.47 $ 32.47 Price Change (1H) +0.40% Price Change (1D) +1.12% Price Change (7D) -6.17% Price Change (7D) -6.17%

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) real-time price is $40.56. Over the past 24 hours, MOGUL traded between a low of $ 38.81 and a high of $ 41.89, showing active market volatility. MOGUL's all-time high price is $ 910.54, while its all-time low price is $ 32.47.

In terms of short-term performance, MOGUL has changed by +0.40% over the past hour, +1.12% over 24 hours, and -6.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.77K$ 109.77K $ 109.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 404.07K$ 404.07K $ 404.07K Circulation Supply 2.71K 2.71K 2.71K Total Supply 9,962.0 9,962.0 9,962.0

The current Market Cap of Marine Moguls is $ 109.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOGUL is 2.71K, with a total supply of 9962.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.07K.