Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Marie Rose AI (MARIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Information

Marie Rose AI was made in fandom of Marie Rose, a playable character introduced in Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate.

Marie Rose is a a Swedish fighter who serves as Helena Douglas's personal servant at DOATEC, she employs systema (Russian martial arts) as her fighting style. Despite her diminutive stature and youthful appearance, she's a highly skilled combatant who uses her opponents' strength against them through quick movements and technical throws. Her personality combines playfulness with professional dedication to her duties, and she's formed friendships with other fighters like Honoka while participating in the DOA tournaments to prove her combat abilities.

Official Website:
https://vvaifu.fun/character/673924589257ff5b86d40874

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marie Rose AI (MARIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 94.98K
$ 94.98K
Total Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 94.98K
$ 94.98K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00466177
$ 0.00466177
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001096
$ 0.00001096
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Marie Rose AI (MARIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Marie Rose AI (MARIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MARIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MARIE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MARIE's tokenomics, explore MARIE token's live price!

MARIE Price Prediction

Want to know where MARIE might be heading? Our MARIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.