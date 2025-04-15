MarhabaDeFi Price (MRHB)
The live price of MarhabaDeFi (MRHB) today is 0.0036564 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MRHB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MarhabaDeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.02K USD
- MarhabaDeFi price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MarhabaDeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MarhabaDeFi to USD was $ +0.0000143703.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MarhabaDeFi to USD was $ +0.0003717922.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MarhabaDeFi to USD was $ -0.000629636639296837.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000143703
|+0.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003717922
|+10.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000629636639296837
|-14.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of MarhabaDeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-2.27%
-0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MarhabaDeFi is an all-in-one solution that is filling a major gap in the Crypto world. Marhaba is building a unique ecosystem of [shariah-compliant/faith-based/ethical] crypto-financial solutions to the market. This is being done by bringing multiple ethical products, usually isolated, together in one single coherent ecosystem. While inclusive of all faiths - Marhaba is focussed on the Islamic Finance liquidity pool which is currently over $3 trillion in size, growing, and serves over 1,000,000 people globally. The majority of whom are excluded from Crypto and Defi markets due to faith, complexity, and product fragmentation. Therefore Marhaba is the “first-mover” in this enormous space and takes pride in being a truly “inclusive” DeFi Platform.
