MAO is the ultimate "unfazed cat" – totally unbothered, giving zero f's no matter what’s thrown his way. That iconic cat expression of indifference is pure gold for meme culture. Perfect for every situation, people can instantly relate because, let’s face it, cats just don’t care.
Cats are meme kings, and with the current rise in cat-themed content like Popcat, Mew, and Simon's Cat, MAO fits right in. It's tapping into the viral cat narrative at exactly the right time.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mao (MAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
