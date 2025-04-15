MANYU Price (MANYU)
The live price of MANYU (MANYU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.56K USD. MANYU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MANYU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MANYU price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 899.05M USD
During today, the price change of MANYU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MANYU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MANYU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MANYU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MANYU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet the cutest Chinese Shiba on the internet wanting to make #BSC great again! A meme+Ai+Charity based project our plan is to take over #BSC with our utilities plans and experienced team. In the land of dragons and dumplings, a new meme legend has arrived—Manyu! Inspired by Doge but with a touch of Chinese charm, Manyu is here to bring fortune, fun, and fast gains to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! With BSC already dominated by Chinese traders, this pup is ready to ride the next big wave of meme coin madness. Unlike ordinary meme coins, Manyu isn’t just about the woof and bark—it's got deep roots in the culture of prosperity! It embraces the Chinese love for lucky coins, moonshot trades, and community-driven hype. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto degen or just looking for a cute mascot to ape into, Manyu is the perfect blend of meme magic and market momentum! With no taxes, fast transactions, and a strong Chinese backing, Manyu is more than just a fleeting trend—it’s a symbol of bullish energy! Get ready for fireworks, because Manyu is set to explode like a red packet on Lunar New Year! So grab your bags, tighten your seatbelts, and let's send Manyu to the moon!
