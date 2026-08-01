MANTRA USD Price Today

The live MANTRA USD (MANTRAUSD) price today is $ 0.999408, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANTRAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999408 per MANTRAUSD.

MANTRA USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 347,965, with a circulating supply of 350.03K MANTRAUSD. During the last 24 hours, MANTRAUSD traded between $ 0.991111 (low) and $ 1.009 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.11, while the all-time low was $ 0.918503.

In short-term performance, MANTRAUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.43K.

MANTRA USD (MANTRAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 347.97K$ 347.97K $ 347.97K Volume (24H) $ 13.43K$ 13.43K $ 13.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 347.97K$ 347.97K $ 347.97K Circulation Supply 350.03K 350.03K 350.03K Total Supply 350,031.443616 350,031.443616 350,031.443616

The current Market Cap of MANTRA USD is $ 347.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.43K. The circulating supply of MANTRAUSD is 350.03K, with a total supply of 350031.443616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 347.97K.