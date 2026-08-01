Manifesting Price Today

The live Manifesting (MANIFEST) price today is $ 0.00712419, with a 5.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANIFEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00712419 per MANIFEST.

Manifesting currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,411,795, with a circulating supply of 900.00M MANIFEST. During the last 24 hours, MANIFEST traded between $ 0.00672768 (low) and $ 0.00955386 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053044, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499372.

In short-term performance, MANIFEST moved -1.48% in the last hour and -10.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 904.73K.

Manifesting (MANIFEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.41M$ 6.41M $ 6.41M Volume (24H) $ 904.73K$ 904.73K $ 904.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.41M$ 6.41M $ 6.41M Circulation Supply 900.00M 900.00M 900.00M Total Supply 899,998,499.851451 899,998,499.851451 899,998,499.851451

The current Market Cap of Manifesting is $ 6.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 904.73K. The circulating supply of MANIFEST is 900.00M, with a total supply of 899998499.851451. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.41M.