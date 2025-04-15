Mangata X Price (MGX)
The live price of Mangata X (MGX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mangata X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.50 USD
- Mangata X price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MGX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MGX price information.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
Mangata X is a DEX parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem with the goal to make tokens from all ecosystems tradable on a single DEX. It features gasless swaps, prevents front-running and MEV, and targets higher capital efficiency with a new proof-of-liquidity consensus. As a Layer 1 app-chain building on Substrate, its design goals are to optimize for capital efficiency and fairness.
