What is the current price of MangaNow?

The live price of MangaNow (MGN) is £0.06561210759448350000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MangaNow positioned in the market?

MangaNow currently sits at market rank #5857, supported by a market capitalization of £32804.94831057600000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MGN?

The circulating supply of MGN is 499981.829394 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MangaNow?

During the last 24 hours, MangaNow traded within a range of £0.06560989662115200000 (24-hour low) and £0.06600860881193250000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MangaNow from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MangaNow reached an all-time high of £6.3086439058800000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.04784693687588100000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MGN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MangaNow?

The current price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Applications,Orynth Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.