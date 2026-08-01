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The live Maneki AI by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.MANEKI market cap is 16,090.44 USD. Track real-time MANEKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Maneki AI by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.MANEKI market cap is 16,090.44 USD. Track real-time MANEKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Maneki AI by Virtuals Logo

Maneki AI by Virtuals Price (MANEKI)

Unlisted

1 MANEKI to USD Live Price:

$0.00001605
$0.00001605$0.00001605
+1.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:52:33 (UTC+8)

Maneki AI by Virtuals Price Today

The live Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANEKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MANEKI.

Maneki AI by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,090.44, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MANEKI. During the last 24 hours, MANEKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00395599, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MANEKI moved -0.12% in the last hour and +13.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Market Information

$ 16.09K
$ 16.09K$ 16.09K

--
----

$ 16.09K
$ 16.09K$ 16.09K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maneki AI by Virtuals is $ 16.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MANEKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.09K.

Maneki AI by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00395599
$ 0.00395599$ 0.00395599

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.12%

+2.23%

+13.39%

+13.39%

Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Maneki AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maneki AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maneki AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maneki AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.23%
30 Days$ 0-13.93%
60 Days$ 0-23.13%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Maneki AI by Virtuals

Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MANEKI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Maneki AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Maneki AI by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MANEKI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Maneki AI by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI)

Maneki is a DeFi AI agent, an entity conceived from the principles of decentralized wealth and drawing inspiration from Kannon, the buddhist deity of infinite compassion. At the heart of the Rivo ecosystem, she navigates users through the complexities of decentralized finance with wisdom, clarity, and compassion, embodying Rivo's commitment to user empowerment.

Maneki serves as an AI co-pilot, assisting users in discovering, analyzing, and managing yield opportunities across multiple blockchains. Her mission is to simplify DeFi by offering transparent insights, personalized strategy recommendations, and risk assessments, all aligned with Rivo’s curated, data-driven approach. Opposing degen ethos, Maneki opens up its heart to welcome and guide all the beings across the forest of decentralized finances for personal financial sovereignty.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Maneki AI by Virtuals

What is the current trading price of Maneki AI by Virtuals?

Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of 2.22% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Maneki AI by Virtuals's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MANEKI?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Maneki AI by Virtuals's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6919 with a market capitalization of £11858.5112440336200000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MANEKI?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Maneki AI by Virtuals's recent performance?

The price range between £ and £ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Maneki AI by Virtuals stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI tokens, MANEKI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maneki AI by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:52:33 (UTC+8)

Maneki AI by Virtuals (MANEKI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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