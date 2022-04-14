MANE (MANE) Tokenomics
$MANE was conceived to create the paramount cryptocurrency hub on Telegram, $MANE is designed for both budding projects and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its main objective is to foster connections and amplify knowledge about the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the novel projects emerging within this dynamic sector.
Key highlight: Membership to our community doesn’t necessitate owning tokens, ensuring the group remains freely accessible to all.
Why the $MANE Token? The essence of the $MANE token is to introduce a robust deflationary mechanism tailored to cleanse the cryptocurrency space. It champions genuine projects, enabling them to present their innovations to earnest investors exasperated by the overwhelming scams and fraudulent schemes clouding the crypto space.
$MANE seeks to bridge sincere projects with astute investors, fostering a space where members can meticulously research before plunging into an investment.
The intrinsic value of the token is deeply rooted in its tokenomics and aligns seamlessly with its core ethos—Marketing. As the project thrives and gains traction, its value augments. This is chiefly because of promotions and offerings like: • AMAS (Ask Me Anything sessions) • Pinned Posts • Incorporation of Project Contracts to Buybot • Giveaway Fees • Twitter Spaces
Each initiative channels revenue into $MANE, facilitating the buyback of native tokens. Once bought back, these tokens are permanently obliterated from the supply, fortifying its deflationary nature.
MANE (MANE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MANE (MANE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MANE (MANE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MANE (MANE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MANE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MANE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.