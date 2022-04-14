Malakai (MALAKAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Malakai (MALAKAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Malakai (MALAKAI) Information Malakai is a meme-based cryptocurrency designed for community engagement and entertainment within the digital currency space. Inspired by popular meme culture, Malakai operates as a fun, accessible token, inviting both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to participate in a lighthearted, community-driven economy. It leverages social media and internet trends to foster a strong and active user base, aiming to build value through widespread adoption and community support. While primarily for entertainment, Malakai emphasizes transparency and ease of use, aligning with the growing interest in decentralized, meme-inspired financial assets. Official Website: https://malakaisol.com/home Buy MALAKAI Now!

Malakai (MALAKAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Malakai (MALAKAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.83K $ 20.83K $ 20.83K Total Supply: $ 999.42M $ 999.42M $ 999.42M Circulating Supply: $ 999.42M $ 999.42M $ 999.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.83K $ 20.83K $ 20.83K All-Time High: $ 0.00347916 $ 0.00347916 $ 0.00347916 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Malakai (MALAKAI) price

Malakai (MALAKAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Malakai (MALAKAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MALAKAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MALAKAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MALAKAI's tokenomics, explore MALAKAI token's live price!

MALAKAI Price Prediction Want to know where MALAKAI might be heading? Our MALAKAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MALAKAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!