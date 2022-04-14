Discover key insights into Make Europe Great Again (MEGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) Information

$MEGA is a memecoin supporting the movement "Make Europe Great Again", a type of spinoff of Donald Trump`s MAGA. The idea is being pushed by Elon Musk and other EU Leaders in the recent months. Calling for change for the European Union.

We believe $MEGA can bring about awareness for Europeans wanting change for the future.

This token serves as a culture community token, supporting the political movement.