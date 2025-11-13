Make CRO Great Again (MCGA) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 465.78K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 465.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00270858
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00046578
Make CRO Great Again (MCGA) Information

MCGA - Make CRO Great Again Born from the ashes of the bear market, MCGA is the rallying cry of every CRO holder who remembers the glory days. This isn't just another memecoin - it's a movement powered by the legendary CROFam community. We witnessed $0.96. We survived the crash. We kept the faith. Now we're here to inject that 212 energy back into Cronos and remind everyone why CRO was destined for greatness. 100% community takeover. Just pure CROFam determination to pump life back into our beloved chain. Every holder is part of the mission. This is our chain. This is our time. This is MCGA.

Official Website:
https://mcga.fun

Make CRO Great Again (MCGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Make CRO Great Again (MCGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MCGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MCGA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

