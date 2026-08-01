Make Aliens Great Again Price Today

The live Make Aliens Great Again (MAGA) price today is $ 0.00101939, with a 0.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101939 per MAGA.

Make Aliens Great Again currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 997,186, with a circulating supply of 978.21M MAGA. During the last 24 hours, MAGA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109764 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02939673, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAGA moved -0.29% in the last hour and +1.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.50K.

Make Aliens Great Again (MAGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 997.19K$ 997.19K $ 997.19K Volume (24H) $ 57.50K$ 57.50K $ 57.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 997.19K$ 997.19K $ 997.19K Circulation Supply 978.21M 978.21M 978.21M Total Supply 978,210,520.327002 978,210,520.327002 978,210,520.327002

The current Market Cap of Make Aliens Great Again is $ 997.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.50K. The circulating supply of MAGA is 978.21M, with a total supply of 978210520.327002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 997.19K.