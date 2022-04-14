MainnetZ (NETZ) Tokenomics
MainnetZ stands as a beacon of innovation in the blockchain landscape. It’s not merely a new platform, but a vision to redefine the boundaries of blockchain capabilities. Rooted in a commitment to advancement, MainnetZ offers an ecosystem that seamlessly marries functionality with user-centric design.
As we delve deeper into the digital era, blockchain remains an enigmatic tool with untapped potential. With MainnetZ, our objective is to illuminate this path. Central to our vision are:
Simplicity: Demystifying blockchain, making it comprehensible and accessible to both tech aficionados and the wider public. Efficiency: Delivering rapid transactions without sacrificing the pillars of security or authenticity. Scalability: Crafting a malleable network, ready to accommodate and evolve with the burgeoning needs of a digital populace. Synergy: Promoting effortless integration with diverse systems, enabling a fluid and innovative user experience.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MainnetZ (NETZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of MainnetZ (NETZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NETZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NETZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.