Main Street USD (MSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.989903 24H High $ 0.996981 All Time High $ 2.0 Lowest Price $ 0.979364 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.13% Price Change (7D) +0.45%

Main Street USD (MSUSD) real-time price is $0.992965. Over the past 24 hours, MSUSD traded between a low of $ 0.989903 and a high of $ 0.996981, showing active market volatility. MSUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.979364.

In terms of short-term performance, MSUSD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.13% over 24 hours, and +0.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Main Street USD (MSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.07M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.07M Circulation Supply 3.09M Total Supply 3,087,760.815044643

The current Market Cap of Main Street USD is $ 3.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSUSD is 3.09M, with a total supply of 3087760.815044643. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.