Main Character (MAIN) Information

F*ck everything I’m the main character. Being the main character makes and gives you the full need to feel in control. Which in a lot of coins people do not feel the full circle. Our utility of Main Character is to build with everyone that is involved and make them all feel llke they are each the main character of this token. Main Character has the name to make everyone feel like a hero is the defi space and that is exactly our purpose for this token.