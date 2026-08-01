Maiga Price Today

The live Maiga (MAIGA) price today is $ 0.00192804, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00192804 per MAIGA.

Maiga currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 539,856, with a circulating supply of 280.00M MAIGA. During the last 24 hours, MAIGA traded between $ 0.00178448 (low) and $ 0.00288123 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.159492, while the all-time low was $ 0.00162971.

In short-term performance, MAIGA moved +2.42% in the last hour and -31.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.84K.

Maiga (MAIGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 539.86K$ 539.86K $ 539.86K Volume (24H) $ 88.84K$ 88.84K $ 88.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.93M$ 1.93M $ 1.93M Circulation Supply 280.00M 280.00M 280.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maiga is $ 539.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.84K. The circulating supply of MAIGA is 280.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.93M.