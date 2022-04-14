maicrotrader (MAICRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into maicrotrader (MAICRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
maicrotrader (MAICRO) Information

maicrotrader is the copilot for crypto trading – an AI agent which hypercharges a crypto trader's edge.

The maicrotrader Terminal has unparalleled speed and intelligence as it regards markets, themes and tokens. It serves as the ultimate central dashboard for traders to analyze and execute their trades onchain using AI agents, and manage their portfolios.

Investors who don’t trade day-to-day are able to invest in one of maicrotrader’s proprietary Trading Agents, who autonomously trade based on the terminal’s knowledge. Top traders have the opportunity to use maicrotrader as a platform to launch their own Trading Agents, attracting TVL and generating fees.

Official Website:
https://www.maicrotrader.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.maicrotrader.com

maicrotrader (MAICRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for maicrotrader (MAICRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.09M
$ 2.09M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 930.00M
$ 930.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.24M
$ 2.24M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0052362
$ 0.0052362
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00224333
$ 0.00224333

maicrotrader (MAICRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of maicrotrader (MAICRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MAICRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MAICRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MAICRO's tokenomics, explore MAICRO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.