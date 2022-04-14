Discover key insights into Maha (MAHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Maha (MAHA) Information

MAHA (previously known as MahaDAO) is a decentralized collective founded in 2020, building at the intersection of money, culture, and community.

MAHA have pioneered innovations in stablecoins, decentralized governance, and incentive design.

Today, we’re powering WAGMIE, a social network for internet culture — where anyone can launch tokens, build communities, and own the value they create.

The $MAHA token serves as the core asset driving this ecosystem forward.