Maha (MAHA) Tokenomics
Maha (MAHA) Information
MAHA (previously known as MahaDAO) is a decentralized collective founded in 2020, building at the intersection of money, culture, and community.
MAHA have pioneered innovations in stablecoins, decentralized governance, and incentive design.
Today, we’re powering WAGMIE, a social network for internet culture — where anyone can launch tokens, build communities, and own the value they create.
The $MAHA token serves as the core asset driving this ecosystem forward.
Maha (MAHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Maha (MAHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Maha (MAHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Maha (MAHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAHA's tokenomics, explore MAHA token's live price!
MAHA Price Prediction
Want to know where MAHA might be heading? Our MAHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.