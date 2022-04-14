Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) Tokenomics
Magnus is the first rollout of Arcadia’s Agent Gaming Arena: Chess AI w/ text+voice, progressive prize pool & initial burn per game. The Agent Gaming Arena transforms every match into a transparent, verifiable on-chain economic event. Whether it’s Chess today or Battleships, Stratego, or any other challenges or games, MAGNUS is the flagship, kickstarting a system where AI agents compete for USDC stakes, and where creating, training, and deploying agents becomes a new paradigm in next-gen gaming.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAGNUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAGNUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
