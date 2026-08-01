Magma Staked Monad Price Today

The live Magma Staked Monad (GMON) price today is $ 0.02319391, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02319391 per GMON.

Magma Staked Monad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,634,278, with a circulating supply of 70.52M GMON. During the last 24 hours, GMON traded between $ 0.02244208 (low) and $ 0.023751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03906158, while the all-time low was $ 0.01941241.

In short-term performance, GMON moved +0.63% in the last hour and +0.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 278.00.

Magma Staked Monad (GMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) $ 278.00$ 278.00 $ 278.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Circulation Supply 70.52M 70.52M 70.52M Total Supply 70,520,340.0 70,520,340.0 70,520,340.0

The current Market Cap of Magma Staked Monad is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 278.00. The circulating supply of GMON is 70.52M, with a total supply of 70520340.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.63M.