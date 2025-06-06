MagicRing Price (MRING)
The live price of MagicRing (MRING) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MRING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MagicRing Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MagicRing price change within the day is -2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MRING to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MRING price information.
During today, the price change of MagicRing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MagicRing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MagicRing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MagicRing to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+46.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MagicRing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.76%
-2.05%
-11.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Description: MagicRing is a community-driven MEMECOIN built on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to blend entertainment with functionality in the cryptocurrency space. As an ERC-20 token, it leverages the secure and established Ethereum network to offer a decentralized digital asset that infuses the playful culture of internet memes with the serious potential for value transfer and growth. Purpose: The primary purpose of MagicRing is to introduce a fun, relatable entry point into the world of cryptocurrencies, engaging a broader audience beyond traditional investors. It serves to create a bridge between popular culture and digital assets, making the blockchain technology behind it more accessible and understandable to the public. Function: MagicRing functions as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem it supports, facilitating transactions, tipping, and micro-transactions across social media and other online platforms. Additionally, the token is designed to incentivize community participation through rewards and to serve as a vehicle for community-driven governance. Utility: The utility of MagicRing tokens includes: Transactions: Used for peer-to-peer transactions and as a payment method for goods and services within the ecosystem. Community Rewards: Holders can earn additional MagicRing tokens through various community engagements, contests, and contributions. Governance: Token holders have a say in the project's direction and decision-making process through a democratic voting system. Staking: Users can stake their MagicRing tokens to earn rewards, contributing to the stability and security of the network.
