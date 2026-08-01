MagicCraft Price Today

The live MagicCraft (MCRT) price today is $ 0, with a 15.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MCRT.

MagicCraft currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 374,654, with a circulating supply of 5.04B MCRT. During the last 24 hours, MCRT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.083847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MCRT moved +7.18% in the last hour and +23.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MagicCraft (MCRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 374.65K$ 374.65K $ 374.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 535.40K$ 535.40K $ 535.40K Circulation Supply 5.04B 5.04B 5.04B Total Supply 7,199,999,993.0 7,199,999,993.0 7,199,999,993.0

The current Market Cap of MagicCraft is $ 374.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MCRT is 5.04B, with a total supply of 7199999993.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 535.40K.