Magic Internet Money Price Today

The live Magic Internet Money (MIM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIM.

Magic Internet Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 97,081, with a circulating supply of 999.90M MIM. During the last 24 hours, MIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIM moved +0.28% in the last hour and -11.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.08K$ 97.08K $ 97.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.08K$ 97.08K $ 97.08K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,898,140.530239 999,898,140.530239 999,898,140.530239

The current Market Cap of Magic Internet Money is $ 97.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIM is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999898140.530239. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.08K.