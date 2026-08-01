Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Magic Internet Money price today is 0 USD.MIM market cap is 97,081 USD. Track real-time MIM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Magic Internet Money price today is 0 USD.MIM market cap is 97,081 USD. Track real-time MIM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About MIM

MIM Price Info

What is MIM

MIM Tokenomics

MIM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Magic Internet Money Logo

Magic Internet Money Price (MIM)

Unlisted

1 MIM to USD Live Price:

$0.00009713
$0.00009713$0.00009713
-6.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Magic Internet Money (MIM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:50:07 (UTC+8)

Magic Internet Money Price Today

The live Magic Internet Money (MIM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIM.

Magic Internet Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 97,081, with a circulating supply of 999.90M MIM. During the last 24 hours, MIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIM moved +0.28% in the last hour and -11.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Market Information

$ 97.08K
$ 97.08K$ 97.08K

--
----

$ 97.08K
$ 97.08K$ 97.08K

999.90M
999.90M 999.90M

999,898,140.530239
999,898,140.530239 999,898,140.530239

The current Market Cap of Magic Internet Money is $ 97.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIM is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999898140.530239. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.08K.

Magic Internet Money Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.28%

-6.75%

-11.64%

-11.64%

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Magic Internet Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magic Internet Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magic Internet Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magic Internet Money to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.75%
30 Days$ 0-35.58%
60 Days$ 0-73.43%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Magic Internet Money could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Magic Internet Money will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Magic Internet Money Price Prediction.

What is Magic Internet Money (MIM)

The OG MIM coin from the BTCtalk forum , owner Christopher Franko onboard

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Magic Internet Money

What is the live trading price of Magic Internet Money today?

The current trading price of Magic Internet Money stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MIM?

MIM recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Magic Internet Money?

In the last 24 hours, Magic Internet Money has seen a price movement of -6.75%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Magic Internet Money traded in today?

Within the past day, Magic Internet Money fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Magic Internet Money

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 03:50:07 (UTC+8)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Magic Internet Money

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2418
$0.2418$0.2418

-11.42%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01201
$0.01201$0.01201

+1.86%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.036431
$0.036431$0.036431

+2.07%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07127
$0.07127$0.07127

-7.23%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00128
$0.00128$0.00128

+166.66%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9880
$0.9880$0.9880

+58.76%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004984
$0.0004984$0.0004984

+99.36%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001416
$0.0001416$0.0001416

+66.58%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.418875
$0.418875$0.418875

+8.14%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?