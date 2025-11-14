It is the first ever treasure hunt memecoin inspired by Shiba Pirates exploring the web3 sea. It is a memecoin but will generate value to its holders by providing exclusive clues to finding hidden treasures (airdrops) online. We are the very early stage with a Market cap of 60K reached in just 3 days. It is built on the Solana blockchain and is going to continue to be in Solana, we have no immediate plans of building our own blockchain.