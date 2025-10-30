MAGA Hat (MAGA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000436 $ 0.00000436 $ 0.00000436 24H Low $ 0.00000469 $ 0.00000469 $ 0.00000469 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000436$ 0.00000436 $ 0.00000436 24H High $ 0.00000469$ 0.00000469 $ 0.00000469 All Time High $ 0.00073793$ 0.00073793 $ 0.00073793 Lowest Price $ 0.00000425$ 0.00000425 $ 0.00000425 Price Change (1H) +0.70% Price Change (1D) -6.04% Price Change (7D) -2.87% Price Change (7D) -2.87%

MAGA Hat (MAGA) real-time price is $0.00000439. Over the past 24 hours, MAGA traded between a low of $ 0.00000436 and a high of $ 0.00000469, showing active market volatility. MAGA's all-time high price is $ 0.00073793, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000425.

In terms of short-term performance, MAGA has changed by +0.70% over the past hour, -6.04% over 24 hours, and -2.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MAGA Hat (MAGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.81M$ 1.81M $ 1.81M Circulation Supply 410.29B 410.29B 410.29B Total Supply 413,340,042,866.44934 413,340,042,866.44934 413,340,042,866.44934

The current Market Cap of MAGA Hat is $ 1.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGA is 410.29B, with a total supply of 413340042866.44934. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.81M.