Mad Coin Price Today

The live Mad Coin ($MAD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $MAD.

Mad Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 340,755, with a circulating supply of 486.42M $MAD. During the last 24 hours, $MAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00556353, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MAD moved +0.34% in the last hour and -48.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.08.

Mad Coin ($MAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 340.76K$ 340.76K $ 340.76K Volume (24H) $ 54.08$ 54.08 $ 54.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 340.76K$ 340.76K $ 340.76K Circulation Supply 486.42M 486.42M 486.42M Total Supply 486,417,203.436338 486,417,203.436338 486,417,203.436338

The current Market Cap of Mad Coin is $ 340.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.08. The circulating supply of $MAD is 486.42M, with a total supply of 486417203.436338. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 340.76K.