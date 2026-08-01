MAD Price Today

The live MAD (MAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAD.

MAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 441,348, with a circulating supply of 999.85B MAD. During the last 24 hours, MAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAD moved -0.61% in the last hour and -10.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MAD (MAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 441.35K$ 441.35K $ 441.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 441.35K$ 441.35K $ 441.35K Circulation Supply 999.85B 999.85B 999.85B Total Supply 999,849,734,991.5543 999,849,734,991.5543 999,849,734,991.5543

The current Market Cap of MAD is $ 441.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAD is 999.85B, with a total supply of 999849734991.5543. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 441.35K.