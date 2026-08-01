Macropod Price Today

The live Macropod (AUDM) price today is $ 0.711992, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.711992 per AUDM.

Macropod currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,312,588, with a circulating supply of 3.25M AUDM. During the last 24 hours, AUDM traded between $ 0.709653 (low) and $ 0.712598 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.749559, while the all-time low was $ 0.61086.

In short-term performance, AUDM moved +0.13% in the last hour and +0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.64K.

Macropod (AUDM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.31M$ 2.31M $ 2.31M Volume (24H) $ 20.64K$ 20.64K $ 20.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.31M$ 2.31M $ 2.31M Circulation Supply 3.25M 3.25M 3.25M Total Supply 3,247,924.0 3,247,924.0 3,247,924.0

The current Market Cap of Macropod is $ 2.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.64K. The circulating supply of AUDM is 3.25M, with a total supply of 3247924.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.31M.