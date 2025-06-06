Maal Chain Price (MAAL)
The live price of Maal Chain (MAAL) today is 0.087556 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Maal Chain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Maal Chain price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Maal Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maal Chain to USD was $ +0.0026972151.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maal Chain to USD was $ +0.0036946180.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maal Chain to USD was $ +0.00561121351340377.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0026972151
|+3.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0036946180
|+4.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00561121351340377
|+6.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Maal Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maal Blockchain, also known as "Maal," effectively addresses the challenges, concerns, and skepticism associated with existing blockchains and dApps. This is achieved through the integration of innovative Web3 technology called "Concept-of-Identity," which is combined with a centralized consensus mechanism within a decentralized environment to provide enhanced security and faster transaction processing times. By utilizing these technologies and mechanisms, Maal becomes an attractive option for entities such as governments, capital and insurance markets, and individuals who require high levels of security and privacy. Importantly, Maal uses Almutaqin consensus and adheres to Maqasid Al Shariah-based principles, ensuring that it operates according to principles of fairness, justice, and equity.
|1 MAAL to VND
₫2,304.03614
|1 MAAL to AUD
A$0.13396068
|1 MAAL to GBP
￡0.06391588
|1 MAAL to EUR
€0.07617372
|1 MAAL to USD
$0.087556
|1 MAAL to MYR
RM0.36948632
|1 MAAL to TRY
₺3.43919968
|1 MAAL to JPY
¥12.56691268
|1 MAAL to RUB
₽6.76282544
|1 MAAL to INR
₹7.51930928
|1 MAAL to IDR
Rp1,412.19335068
|1 MAAL to KRW
₩118.63925556
|1 MAAL to PHP
₱4.87161584
|1 MAAL to EGP
￡E.4.34803096
|1 MAAL to BRL
R$0.48856248
|1 MAAL to CAD
C$0.11907616
|1 MAAL to BDT
৳10.70196988
|1 MAAL to NGN
₦136.59261336
|1 MAAL to UAH
₴3.62832064
|1 MAAL to VES
Bs8.492932
|1 MAAL to PKR
Rs24.70480096
|1 MAAL to KZT
₸44.6710712
|1 MAAL to THB
฿2.85782784
|1 MAAL to TWD
NT$2.6223022
|1 MAAL to AED
د.إ0.32133052
|1 MAAL to CHF
Fr0.07092036
|1 MAAL to HKD
HK$0.68643904
|1 MAAL to MAD
.د.م0.8011374
|1 MAAL to MXN
$1.6766974