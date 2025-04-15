Lynk Coin Price (LYNK)
The live price of Lynk Coin (LYNK) today is 0.00494041 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.16M USD. LYNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lynk Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lynk Coin price change within the day is -3.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 233.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LYNK to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.000173162675863055.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.0020690362.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ -0.0036732798.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lynk Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000173162675863055
|-3.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020690362
|-41.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0036732798
|-74.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lynk Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.29%
-3.38%
+26.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The torch was passed to us by @lynk0x. First by the anonymous developer who gifted him 76.64% of the supply which he then locked away until 2026. Then finally to us, the community. This will stand as a wild social experiment to show what happens when a group of strangers get together to make something happen meanwhile bringing hundreds and even thousands of people new to crypto into the space. This is just the start.
|1 LYNK to VND
₫126.67705281
|1 LYNK to AUD
A$0.0077564437
|1 LYNK to GBP
￡0.0037053075
|1 LYNK to EUR
€0.0043475608
|1 LYNK to USD
$0.00494041
|1 LYNK to MYR
RM0.0217872081
|1 LYNK to TRY
₺0.1879331964
|1 LYNK to JPY
¥0.7087018145
|1 LYNK to RUB
₽0.4062993184
|1 LYNK to INR
₹0.4249740682
|1 LYNK to IDR
Rp82.3401337306
|1 LYNK to KRW
₩7.0476430773
|1 LYNK to PHP
₱0.2822456233
|1 LYNK to EGP
￡E.0.25196091
|1 LYNK to BRL
R$0.0289013985
|1 LYNK to CAD
C$0.0068177658
|1 LYNK to BDT
৳0.6002104109
|1 LYNK to NGN
₦7.9300003033
|1 LYNK to UAH
₴0.2039401248
|1 LYNK to VES
Bs0.35076911
|1 LYNK to PKR
Rs1.385785005
|1 LYNK to KZT
₸2.5584407226
|1 LYNK to THB
฿0.1657507555
|1 LYNK to TWD
NT$0.160069284
|1 LYNK to AED
د.إ0.0181313047
|1 LYNK to CHF
Fr0.0040017321
|1 LYNK to HKD
HK$0.0382881775
|1 LYNK to MAD
.د.م0.0457481966
|1 LYNK to MXN
$0.0991540287