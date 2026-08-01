Lynex Price Today

The live Lynex (LYNX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LYNX.

Lynex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,329, with a circulating supply of 110.14M LYNX. During the last 24 hours, LYNX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.484584, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LYNX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.93.

Lynex (LYNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.33K$ 52.33K $ 52.33K Volume (24H) $ 67.93$ 67.93 $ 67.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 217.43K$ 217.43K $ 217.43K Circulation Supply 110.14M 110.14M 110.14M Total Supply 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021

The current Market Cap of Lynex is $ 52.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.93. The circulating supply of LYNX is 110.14M, with a total supply of 457646113.3634021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 217.43K.