Lympid Price Today

The live Lympid (LYP) price today is $ 0.00295814, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00295814 per LYP.

Lympid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 113,396, with a circulating supply of 38.33M LYP. During the last 24 hours, LYP traded between $ 0.0029214 (low) and $ 0.00298342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.281181, while the all-time low was $ 0.00290878.

In short-term performance, LYP moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10K.

Lympid (LYP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.40K$ 113.40K $ 113.40K Volume (24H) $ 1.10K$ 1.10K $ 1.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 295.28K$ 295.28K $ 295.28K Circulation Supply 38.33M 38.33M 38.33M Total Supply 99,816,011.20345932 99,816,011.20345932 99,816,011.20345932

The current Market Cap of Lympid is $ 113.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10K. The circulating supply of LYP is 38.33M, with a total supply of 99816011.20345932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 295.28K.