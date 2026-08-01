Lunc Cookie Do Coin Price Today

The live Lunc Cookie Do Coin (DO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current DO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DO.

Lunc Cookie Do Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 389,165, with a circulating supply of 366.41T DO. During the last 24 hours, DO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DO moved +0.29% in the last hour and -4.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lunc Cookie Do Coin (DO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 389.17K$ 389.17K $ 389.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 389.17K$ 389.17K $ 389.17K Circulation Supply 366.41T 366.41T 366.41T Total Supply 366,407,793,149,290.0 366,407,793,149,290.0 366,407,793,149,290.0

The current Market Cap of Lunc Cookie Do Coin is $ 389.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DO is 366.41T, with a total supply of 366407793149290.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 389.17K.