LunarCrush Price (LUNR)
The live price of LunarCrush (LUNR) today is 0.00548864 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 823.30K USD. LUNR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LunarCrush Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LunarCrush price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 150.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUNR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUNR price information.
During today, the price change of LunarCrush to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LunarCrush to USD was $ -0.0009437754.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LunarCrush to USD was $ -0.0022401159.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LunarCrush to USD was $ -0.004696803991009806.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009437754
|-17.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022401159
|-40.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004696803991009806
|-46.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of LunarCrush: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Lunr powers social farming on LunarCrush Earn. Brands seek impactful creators to craft targeted content and prefer to pay based on results and creators want direct monetization without middlemen. LunarCrush Earn links brands with suitable creators, guaranteeing fair payment for influence and smart spending for brands. Brands create social farms utilizing fiat or stablecoin currency. Creators participate in social farms and earn $Lunr based on how many interactions they drove on social media across X, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LUNR to VND
₫140.73421824
|1 LUNR to AUD
A$0.0086171648
|1 LUNR to GBP
￡0.00411648
|1 LUNR to EUR
€0.0048300032
|1 LUNR to USD
$0.00548864
|1 LUNR to MYR
RM0.0242049024
|1 LUNR to TRY
₺0.2087878656
|1 LUNR to JPY
¥0.787345408
|1 LUNR to RUB
₽0.4513857536
|1 LUNR to INR
₹0.4721328128
|1 LUNR to IDR
Rp91.4772967424
|1 LUNR to KRW
₩7.8297096192
|1 LUNR to PHP
₱0.3135660032
|1 LUNR to EGP
￡E.0.27992064
|1 LUNR to BRL
R$0.032108544
|1 LUNR to CAD
C$0.0075743232
|1 LUNR to BDT
৳0.6668148736
|1 LUNR to NGN
₦8.8099807232
|1 LUNR to UAH
₴0.2265710592
|1 LUNR to VES
Bs0.38969344
|1 LUNR to PKR
Rs1.53956352
|1 LUNR to KZT
₸2.8423471104
|1 LUNR to THB
฿0.184143872
|1 LUNR to TWD
NT$0.177831936
|1 LUNR to AED
د.إ0.0201433088
|1 LUNR to CHF
Fr0.0044457984
|1 LUNR to HKD
HK$0.04253696
|1 LUNR to MAD
.د.م0.0508248064
|1 LUNR to MXN
$0.1101570048