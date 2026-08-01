Lunar Lad Price Today

The live Lunar Lad (LAD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAD.

Lunar Lad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 440,897, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M LAD. During the last 24 hours, LAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAD moved -2.85% in the last hour and +2.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 233.91K.

Lunar Lad (LAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 440.90K$ 440.90K $ 440.90K Volume (24H) $ 233.91K$ 233.91K $ 233.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 440.90K$ 440.90K $ 440.90K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,144.855499 999,996,144.855499 999,996,144.855499

The current Market Cap of Lunar Lad is $ 440.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 233.91K. The circulating supply of LAD is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996144.855499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 440.90K.